Letter: Law Abiding? Attorney General

Our current "Law Abiding?" Attorney General can not even follow the law to remove his Primary Election campaign signs. He is so busy trying push the Hard Right Conservative Ideals that he must think he is above the law in his own actions. The campaign signs were to be removed 15 days after the primary election and yet they are still up in many places around town, especially the west side at the major cross streets as of 9/16. What does it take to get his and many other primary signs removed and improve the visual aspects of our town.