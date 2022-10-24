Letter: Law and Order

My father was a police chief so I know what risks and responsibilities those wearing badges face every day. As a Democrat, I find Democratic candidates understand the importance of police to keep communities safe. As Democrats we mourn the loss of police lives on January 6, 2021. We support their families along with the 140 officers injured that horrific day. Where is the outrage from Republican candidates for the disregard of the law on January 6th? How can police unions support these candidates and ignore this violence? Flying a blue flag is meaningless without words against the January 6th savagery and desecration of the US Capitol. Candidates are stoking fear by saying Democrats want to abolish police forces and live in a lawless society. These are lies! The GOP is spewing nonsense about defunding the FBI. Let’s set the record straight. Ask when voting what candidates support laws and what candidates feel some people are above the law.