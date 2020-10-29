Letter: Law and Order

Every night the media shows the violent riots that are erupting across the nation. Keeping taxes low, fighting off China’s predatory practices, and ensuring that the courts are staffed with independent, non-partisan justices matters very much to us also—but our family’s safety is paramount. Mark Kelly’s campaign demonstrates that he is bankrolled by the radical left elements of the Democratic party that would ruin our economy and destroy our ability to keep our families safe. Senator Martha McSally supports our Second Amendment rights and law and order. That is why we are casting our votes for Senator McSally.
Diane Salgado
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!