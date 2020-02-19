Letter: Law enforcement officers...too many/too few
Letter: Law enforcement officers...too many/too few

According to TPD Chief Magnus (for whom I have great respect), the department is understaffed by more than 100 officers. By what metric are these numbers derived? Perhaps by using the formula created and advanced by the National Association of Chiefs of Police. (Rhetorical question: Has anyone ever heard a chief say he has 'enough' officers?)

I totally support law enforcement at all levels. That said, I was thinking of agencies with a presence in Pima County. My top-of-the-head list includes: FBI, ICE, BP, DEA, ATF, U S Marshalls, Park Rangers, Federal Protective Services, tribal police, highway patrol, Arizona Rangers, fish and game, municipal departments in: Tucson, Sahuarita, Marana, Oro Valley, South Tucson, Pima County Sheriffs Department, U of A PD, Pima Community College PD, et al.

Just think of the wasteful redundancy, overlap and duplication. Jurisdiction and authority issues aside, let's think of resource and asset sharing and perhaps 'metroization' ala Las Vegas.

Bernie Bennett

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

