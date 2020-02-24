Letter: LaWall doth protest too much

“The lady doth protest too much, methinks" is the famous line from the play Hamlet by William Shakespeare. Spoken by Queen Gertrude in response to the insincere overacting of a character. The current, retiring Pima County Attorney protests too much, I think. The current Pima County Attorney’s overtly defensive response published in the Star on February 13, may have some readers wondering if she’s campaigning for yet another term. One is left to wonder why a retiring, former candidate spent so much effort defending herself to a current candidate without nary a mention of the two career violent crime attorneys running from her very own office? The current Pima County Attorney is playing into the President’s trend of claiming “fake news” when feeling attacked. Saying something is fake or untrue does not make it so.
It is time for progressive change in Pima County. Something that neither the current, retiring County Attorney, nor her two staff members can provide.
Jennifer Buchanan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.