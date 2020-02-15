Letter: LaWall is A Great Republican

Re: the Feb. 13 article "LaWall: Weigh my record and see if 'figurehead' fits."
As a lifelong conservative, I appreciated the words from Barbara LaWall's recent Op-Ed. It has always perplexed my mind that Democrats would give us someone like that from their side of the aisle for all these years. Putting criminals to death and locking kids up for smoking pot? This is music to my Republican-Trump supporting ears! Southern Arizona isn't as blue as you thought!
Dominic Price
Vail
