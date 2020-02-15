Letter: LaWall is A Great Republican
View Comments

Letter: LaWall is A Great Republican

Re: the Feb. 13 article "LaWall: Weigh my record and see if 'figurehead' fits."

As a lifelong conservative, I appreciated the words from Barbara LaWall's recent Op-Ed. It has always perplexed my mind that Democrats would give us someone like that from their side of the aisle for all these years. Putting criminals to death and locking kids up for smoking pot? This is music to my Republican-Trump supporting ears! Southern Arizona isn't as blue as you thought!

Dominic Price

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa C…

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News