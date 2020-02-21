Letter: LaWall: weigh my record

The only problem Barbara LaWall has with bold vision and innovation, is that she has to authorize too many out of town staff trips, so her people can speak at seminars and conventions, explaining Pima County’s unique programs to other prosecutors that want to follow her lead. If Laura Conover wants to be a county prosecutor, she should send her resume to Pima County human resources. I am sure with her excellent record as a defense attorney, they will hire her and start her at seventh floor, misdemeanors where all lawyers with no experience as prosecutors must start. Maybe in ten or fifteen years, she can work her way up to the nineteenth floor where the experienced candidates work. If she works really hard, she might make it to the top two floors and join the huge civil team that she doesn’t know exists.
William Van Vlack
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.