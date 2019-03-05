It makes no difference if the Legislature tinkers with aggravating factors for the death penalty. No county, including the Maricopa County prosecutor, can afford to use. It is far too expensive, and carrying out a sentence can take 25 years or more.
The death penalty is not used on the “most heinous” criminals or the “worst of the worst.” It is used on the most winnable cases and it is used to score political points by looking “tough” on crime.
In Arizona, a more important factor is killing the innocent. Ten times, we have sentenced people to death row who never committed a crime. The last most recent person released because of innocence was a woman. It's time to end a very bad system.
John Yoakum
Downtown
