My thanks to the Star for this article. It documents Republican Senator Wendy Rogers’ continued lack of meaningful policy objectives as well as her lack of interest in doing her job. “Protecting the innocence of children” is a job for parents – not the state. Additionally, I don’t believe there is any Constitutionally acceptable way to accomplish Ms. Roger’s supposed objective. Why isn’t she focusing on finding meaningful solutions to Arizona’s real problems such as lack of meaningful gun control, worst ranked K-12 educational system (48th out of 50 states in per pupil funding and 49th out of 50 for teacher pay leading to 49th out of 50 for graduation rate), lack of affordable housing, the need to change the way Arizona uses water in light of the CAP cutbacks. Arizona’s future depends on our Legislature focusing on real problems, not imaginary ones.