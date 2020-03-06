Letter: Laws are for everyone
Letter: Laws are for everyone

Re: the March 3 letter "Criminals don't care about gun laws."

Simply saying that background checks wouldn’t work because criminals don’t obey laws implies that we shouldn’t bother having any regulations or laws at all. The logical extension of this is to eliminate everything from limits on toxic pollutants to limits on driving at unsafe speeds. The truth is that most violators of any kind of law or regulation do pay attention to them; they (or their attorneys) look for loopholes and ways to circumvent them all the time. What is required are well-crafted laws, the manpower to enforce them, and the will to persist until we get the right balance between personal responsibility, the right to protect oneself, and the public’s general welfare.

Jennifer Prileson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

