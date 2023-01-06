 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lawyer Got Taken

  • Comments

I have always respected Alan Dershowitz as a lawyer. I was surprised to see his name a while back associated with Kari Lake and especially Mark Finchem. It looks like they were using his name to bring more credibility to their cause.

Now he wants nothing to due with them. But the horse has already left the barn. He should give his fee to the lawyers who are asking compensation for their wasted time representing a court rejected claim.

Thomas Christian, Ph.D. Criminal Justice Specialist

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

