There is an article in the March 11 Star about a tragic motorcycle crash on West Valencia Road that took the life of a 28-year-old rider. That is a very sad story. But it was also a stupid story.
Whoever wrote the article wrote, "he tried to avoid the collision ... by laying the bike down." Did the author see this alleged action? Was the bike lying down after the collision so the author assumed the rider did that? Bikes usually do not stay upright after a collision.
Any knowledgeable and experienced rider knows the best way to stop a motorcycle is by using the brakes skillfully. Rubber tires stop a bike much better than metal or plastic sliding. The idea of "laying the bike down" is a ridiculous myth offered by incompetent and untrained riders.
I have ridden motorcycles over 500,000 miles , trained thousands of riders, and trained hundreds of motorcycle instructors. I have never "laid a bike down," but have used brakes effectively when needed.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.