Letter: Layoffs

Encompass heath received 213 million dollars from thre Government during this pandemics. Encompass is providing am estimated 50 million in PTO for its front line workers. With the extra 163 million they laid off all their Arizona central business office workers, estimating 60 employees. Some had been with Encompass over 15 years. Many of their workers are over 50 and were sent into the worst unemployment numbers since the great depression.
Kim Tailor
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
