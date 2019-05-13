Re: the May 5 article "Pulte acquires former Lazy K dude ranch; up to 178 homes are envisioned."
Just read your Sunday article on the development of Lazy K Bar. The area is unique and so beautiful it deserves to be part of the Saguaro National Park. At the very least, zoning should be SR, one house per 4 acres, which would be about 35 homes. Instead up to 178 homes will be built. Marana and Pulte Homes are just plain greedy. Thank God for the neighbor Sanctuary Cove, where spirituality rules.
Gail Sutton
Catalina
