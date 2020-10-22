 Skip to main content
Letter: LD 11 debate
I recently logged on to a You Tube video looking to see a debate among candidates for Arizona legislative district 11 positions. I expected to see three Republican candidates and two from the Democratic party.

All I saw was Democrats Dr. Filipe Perez, candidate for the House, and Joanna Mendoza, candidate for Senate. The reason as explained by the moderator was that the Republicans (Leach for Senate and Finchem and Roberts for House) had declined to participate. Roberts didn’t provide even the courtesy of a response, negative or otherwise.

It is an insult to the voters of District 11 that our incumbents won’t allow us to compare their records and expectations with challengers. And this isn’t the first time around for this bunch. We deserve better. My recommendation: elect Perez and Mendoza and get representatives who will actually come out of their bunkers and interact with us.

Jack Evert

Jack Evert

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

