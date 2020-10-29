Letter: LD 11 race

In today’s mail was a hate-filled hit piece on Representative Mark Finchem. It was authored by 50 AZ veterans. It accused Mr Finchem of belonging to an organization accused of domestic terrorism. Who made the allegation? The Southern Poverty Law Center, itself a well know hard left radical extremist hate group that openly advocates for domestic terrorism by other leftist hate groups like Antifa. There is exactly zero information backing the claims, just hate.
As has been reported (tucson.com 10/16/20), outside groups are pouring enormous sums of money into this house race to try to flip the seat. And clearly they will stop at nothing. While these 50 veterans may have signed on, we need to keep in mind all militaries have their traitors.
Representative Mark Finchem is a patriot and proven leader with impeccable conservative credentials. He deserves to be reelected,
Rick Cunnington
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
