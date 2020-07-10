Letter: LD 11 Rep Mark Finchem does not share my values
Letter: LD 11 Rep Mark Finchem does not share my values

If you’ve ever wondered why LD 11 State Representative Mark Finchem doesn’t share your values, follow him on Facebook. Spoiler alert! It will hurt.

You’ll find name-calling, bullying, conspiracy theories, science denial, false information (Facebook slapped a warning on his COVID 19 post), and utter contempt toward anyone with middle-of-the-road to liberal views. As an unfalteringly loyal Trump supporter, Finchem spins negative White House stories into something about Obama, Pelosi, or Hillary’s emails.

Last year, I met with Rep. Finchem and when I asked about his particularly hostile legislation concerning public education, he remarked, “No one called to object.”

I object. I comment on his Facebook page because he needs to know there’s at least one person who thinks his agenda is hateful, racist, divisive, and downright dangerous.

Fortunately, there is an ethical, highly-qualified alternative. Put a doctor in the AZ House; vote for Dr. Felipe Perez.

Carol Fiore

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

