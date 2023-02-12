Those of us who live in LD 17 which reaches from Marana to Mescal are represented in the Arizona Legislature by three Republicans who are all members of the “Freedom Caucus”. Recently all three voted against raising the educational funding cap which would have led to widespread and severe budget cuts in Arizona’s public schools by denying them money allocated to them in the 2022 state budget.

Refusing to raise the funding cap so that the budget could be fully implemented was, as Republican Rep David Cook noted, a violation of a legislator’s oath to uphold Arizona law and the Arizona Constitution. That apparently was meaningless to Republican Rep Rachel Jones who justified her no vote by saying “I wasn't part of the Legislature last year who promised that money”. So, does being a member of the “Freedom Caucus” mean our LD 17 representatives are free to ignore all laws they did not vote for or agree with? Sounds like the “Chaos Caucus” to me.