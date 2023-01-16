 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: LD 17 Legislators represent all their constituents

I read Tim Stellar’s account of Governor Hobb’s presention in Phoenix and learned she was met by protests from some Republican legislators, including the three from Tucson’s reconfigured Legislative District 17. State Senator Justine Wadsack stood and turned her back on Governor Hobbs. Other GOP Legislators including LD 17 Reps. Rachel Jones and Cory McGarr walked out.

I am an LD 17 voting constituent. I expect GOP Legislators Wadsack, Jones and McGarr to represent me, too. I expect them to honor the results of the election and to work on issues that affect all of us. This means listening to what Governor Hobbs is proposing and studying the pros and cons of the issues. We need workable solutions to looming water shortages, infrastructure failures, and a public education system needing renewal and funding.

Turning your backs and/or walking out reflects an unprofessional failure on your part to serve your constituents and the State of Arizona.

Jennifer Aviles

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

