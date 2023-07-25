As a retired military officer, registered Independent, and a resident of Marana AZ, I have been disheartened by the AZ Independent Redistricting Commission’s creation of the LD-17 district and subsequent resultant cast of elected officials. As Mr. Abraham clearly stated, they do not work to solve problems, focusing instead on dog whistle issues that pander to their base. We need officials who value democracy and will work across party lines to solve pressing problems affecting us all. Although all the candidates for the 2024 elections are not fully defined yet, I definitely will not be voting for any current LD-17 official. Mr. Abraham, however, is a leading candidate for my vote and will await to see the other candidates for the state Senate and House races so I can vote for those who will, in Mr. Abraham’s words, prioritize voters and not their political ambitions.