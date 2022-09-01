Letter: LD 17. Yes Nickerson, No Wadsack

I will vote for Pastor Mike Nickerson for State Senate in LD 17 and his plans for education, personal freedom, water security, voting rights, health care and gun safety. I will not vote for Justine Wadsack and her Tucson Trump MAGA election lie, Arizona Patriots, Purple Parents, QAnon, white quasi-religious nationalist anti-government agenda. She fights abortion rights, even if raped children and women have to carry the babies and if mothers who miscarry are to be arrested for murder. She opposes all gun controls, including tracking of ownership of any weapon. She fights for videotaping of Arizona teachers to make sure they are teaching her agenda. She wants to stop all federal money to Arizona for foster care and adoptions. She says nothing to make sure that there is enough water in Arizona. She does not talk to the media. On 8/29/22 the Superior Court will have a hearing to decide if she even legally lives in the LD17.