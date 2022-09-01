 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: LD 17. Yes Nickerson, No Wadsack

  • Comments

I will vote for Pastor Mike Nickerson for State Senate in LD 17 and his plans for education, personal freedom, water security, voting rights, health care and gun safety. I will not vote for Justine Wadsack and her Tucson Trump MAGA election lie, Arizona Patriots, Purple Parents, QAnon, white quasi-religious nationalist anti-government agenda. She fights abortion rights, even if raped children and women have to carry the babies and if mothers who miscarry are to be arrested for murder. She opposes all gun controls, including tracking of ownership of any weapon. She fights for videotaping of Arizona teachers to make sure they are teaching her agenda. She wants to stop all federal money to Arizona for foster care and adoptions. She says nothing to make sure that there is enough water in Arizona. She does not talk to the media. On 8/29/22 the Superior Court will have a hearing to decide if she even legally lives in the LD17.

John Higgins

People are also reading…

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election deniers

I keep waiting for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to question the results of the last election. Of course, they support Trump, a chronic liar comp…

Letter: Let's try something new

In light of recent news regarding all the various petitions and laws that are being argued in court I have a seemingly radical suggestion for …

Letter: Vouchers Explained

Arizona now has the most progressive taxpayer-funded school voucher program in the country providing over $6,500/yr to all 1.1 million Arizona…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News