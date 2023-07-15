I suspected our representatives from Legislative District 17 would be lame, but I underestimated their lack of awareness. Wadsack and Jones recently posed holding assault rifles like they were models for the cover of Gun Fetish Monthly. Ironic that the weapons they brandish are allowed in schools and churches, but NOT the building where they work. Such bravery!

More irony from, McGarr who started whining about his personal finances moments after he was sworn in. Did he not know what the job paid? His solution was a bill that would force employers like his to hold his job open while he is session. Someone’s going to have to pay for that, but maybe raising taxes is OK if it benefits you personally.

LD 17 is poorly served by these three. Weapons of mass destruction are ubiquitous in Arizona, putting us all at risk and, of course, serving as deadly props for vapid politicians who think they are insurrectionists.

Jim Lombardo

Oro Valley