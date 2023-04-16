As a citizen in LD17, I was disappointed and embarrassed that our state legislators Rachel Jones and Cory McGarr were some of the few thirteen representatives who opposed the expulsion of Liz Harris. It looks that they thought that the disruptive unethical lying about QAnon criminal election and corruption conspiracies by Ms. Harris was not bad enough to have her removed from that important office or maybe they actually believe all those conspiracies.
John Higgins
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.