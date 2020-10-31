 Skip to main content
Letter: Lea Marquez Peterson for ACC Commissioner
Do you know what the Arizona Corporation Commission does? The commission consists of five officials selected based on a statewide election. The main business of the commission is to oversee and approve all utility rate changes, and as such, has more direct impact on our daily lives than any other statewide office. If elected, Lea would be the only commissioner from Southern Arizona that will look out for struggling families and small businesses. Since being appointed to the commission Lea has already provided relief to families by approving over 40 million dollars in rebates, and approved the suspending of utility shutoffs during the pandemic.

Lea has exhibited tremendous leadership, first as a small business owner, and then as the CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. This is the kind of leadership that we need in our elected officials, and as a life long Democrat I am proud to support Lea as she hopes to continue her service by retaining her seat on the commission

Frank Barraza

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

