Letter: Leach ousted by MAGA Wadsack

There is exquisite irony in Vince Leach being defeated in the Republican primary in legislative district 17 (LD17) by a MAGA wingnut like Justine Wadsack. Leach corruptly influenced Republican Commissioner David Mehl and “independent” chair Erika Neuberg of the Independent Redistricting Commission to create the state's most gerrymandered voting district, LD17, for him to ensure his election. Now the red shirted Republicans who fulminated at the IRC hearings have a candidate who opposes a woman's right to reproductive liberty, and who participated in the storming of a school board meeting as their state senate candidate. Let's hope there enough sane people left in LD17 to reject such an extremist and maybe even vote for a Democrat.

Gail Kamaras

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

