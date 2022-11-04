Letter: LEAD WITH HONOR INTEGRITY TRUTH

Shelley Kais.......as chair of the Pima County GOP, why do you remain silent on BASIC CHARACTER ISSUES? I am disgusted with the state of today's supposed GOP... gone away in favor of Trumpism and all it's hate and lies and sedition. These should not be party issues, but just basic HUMAN BEING issues without regard to party. That's patriotism. SKARI-KARI is in lock step with TRAITOR-TRUMP. The same goes for the other "supposed republican" candidates in AZ....they ARE NOT Republicans but the real RINOS now part of the TRUMPARTY. WAKE UP AND LEAD!! ......be a John McCain! Be a Jeff Flake!! be a Sandra Day O'Connor!! be a Jim Kolby!!! Be a Rusty Bowers!!! JUST BE!!!! ........or don't.... and be a part of the demise of our great experiment in American Democracy. NO MORE EXCUSES!! JUST HAVE THE COURAGE TO LEAD!!!