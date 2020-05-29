Letter: Leaders and Followers

Gov. Doug Ducey is a follower, not a leader. A 23-person university-based epidemiology team determined that the end of May or June would be the soonest Arizona businesses could begin to reopen safely. Ducey didn’t like those dates so he told them to cease work immediately, and denied them further access to state-collected data on the virus. Ducey is following a short-sighted plan to increase corporate profits, rather than saving Arizona lives.
As a nurse, I know the only way to stop the COVID-19 virus is to deprive it of new bodies to infect. We first need to free ourselves from this horrible virus, then we can free-up our activities.
Some business owners are leading by delaying opening fully until the infection rate is low enough to do so safely.
We too can be leaders. We know what to do. Wear masks when we go out, wash our hands, and stay home to limit our contact with the virus.
Be a leader.
Amy Maddock, RN, BSN, MA
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!