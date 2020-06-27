Letter: Leaders

As our hospitals are full and moving patients around at enormous cost it was appalling to see Gov. Ducey and Senator McSally not following science, as I have heard Ducey say he does but following their trusted leader with out masking. Maybe they like the spotlight? Arizona is certainly in the spotlight. It seems to take having a person close to you suffer the extremes of this disease or someone you love working with COVID patients to think a mask is a good idea for EVERYONE. Take a minute and think if one of your children on a daily basis were working with COVID patients. Too many health professionals have gotten sick helping others. Would you feel differently if you worried about your grandchildren getting sick from a parent that is a doctor, nurse, cleaning person, or other support staff at a hospital? I know many think the mask is a extreme, but please do it not for yourself, but for others.
Catherine Wierman
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
