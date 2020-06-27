Letter: Leaders
View Comments

Letter: Leaders

As our hospitals are full and moving patients around at enormous cost it was appalling to see Gov. Ducey and Senator McSally not following science, as I have heard Ducey say he does but following their trusted leader with out masking. Maybe they like the spotlight? Arizona is certainly in the spotlight. It seems to take having a person close to you suffer the extremes of this disease or someone you love working with COVID patients to think a mask is a good idea for EVERYONE. Take a minute and think if one of your children on a daily basis were working with COVID patients. Too many health professionals have gotten sick helping others. Would you feel differently if you worried about your grandchildren getting sick from a parent that is a doctor, nurse, cleaning person, or other support staff at a hospital? I know many think the mask is a extreme, but please do it not for yourself, but for others.

Catherine Wierman

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: False safety

Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful …

Local-issues

Letter: SRO's

Like most true patriots I was disgusted by the senseless murder of George Floyd and have been proud and encouraged by the peaceful protests in…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News