Letter: Leadership in Dangerous Times

Governor Doug Ducey can show himself to be a competent problem solver by leading Arizona through dangerous times.
He will make sure our local school boards can mandate mask wearing. A bill enacted earlier this year will make this heavy lifting, but nothing he can’t handle. Things have changed. Children need protection. Doug Ducey will make sure it can be provided.
The governor will also lead a truly spectacular effort to make Arizona a leader in vaccination. He will not rest until our young children and the immunocompromised are as safe as possible and the state economy can fully recover.
When he presents the 2022 State of the State address, Governor Ducey can be greeted with a standing ovation from both sides of the aisle and every corner of the state. He might even look forward to potential State of the Union’s.
George Cottay
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.