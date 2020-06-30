Letter: Leadership is hard work
Letter: Leadership is hard work

Just like being a responsible parent, leading a nation or state is hard work. Every parent has heard the words. "But nobody else has to." And the responsible parent replies, "just because they are jumping off a cliff, would you?" Sometimes it is the parent/leader's responsibility to protect the recalcitrant child/adult from themselves. So, the answer to "I don't wanna to wear a mask" is, "I don't care. It is for your own good. (and oh, by the way, its for the good of others as well). You will wear a mask!" End of story! I beg the president and our governor to step up to the plate and do the hard work of leadership, for every body's safety.

Judi Witter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

