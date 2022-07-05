Letter: Leadership on Tumamoc Hill

I am shocked that the University of Arizona removed Ben Wilder from his position as Director of the Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill. Dr. Wilder lifted the Desert Lab from stagnation and rejunvenated it. He celebrated the desert and its culture, inviting the young and old to learn with him. He encouraged a multicultural understanding of the desert by reaching out to Tribal communities and Mexican scientists and students. The Lab became a part of the Tucson community.

Tumamoc Hill has a nearly 120-year legacy of research to respect and continue. With that in mind, Dr. Wilder wrote a Strategic Plan to carry the Lab into the future. He seemed to be the perfect fit for the job, having been trained by some of the most important desert scientists. I hope that the University wakes up and realizes that the Desert Lab is one of Tucson’s jewels. Ben recognized that. His shoes will be hard to fill.