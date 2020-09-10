 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: LEADERSHIP
View Comments

Letter: LEADERSHIP

Martha: Why have you apparently abandoned your belief in, practice of and defense of TRUTH HONOR INTEGRITY

RESPECT and COURAGE during your current campaign for John McCain's Senate seat? Will we ever see the resurrection of your A10 fighter pilot courage to defend our Democracy against the current occupant of the White House who denigrates the very meaning of integrity and violates every tenant and concept of good leadership that you and I followed during our respective A10 pilot careers? According to the Military Times, Trump has maintained an unfavorable rating among ALL military members throughout 2019 and so far in 2020. Currently his unfavorable rating is 50% versus a 38% favorable rating.. Please explain that Martha. From MY perspective, it is honoring the oath I took and still follow. How about YOU Martha?

Phil "Bulldog" Bentley

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: Why the cap?

As a text editor, I have noticed a fairly recent change in your capitalization protocol, specifically: "The event came on the heels of yet ano…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News