Letter: LEADERSHIP

Martha: Why have you apparently abandoned your belief in, practice of and defense of TRUTH HONOR INTEGRITY
RESPECT and COURAGE during your current campaign for John McCain's Senate seat? Will we ever see the resurrection of your A10 fighter pilot courage to defend our Democracy against the current occupant of the White House who denigrates the very meaning of integrity and violates every tenant and concept of good leadership that you and I followed during our respective A10 pilot careers? According to the Military Times, Trump has maintained an unfavorable rating among ALL military members throughout 2019 and so far in 2020. Currently his unfavorable rating is 50% versus a 38% favorable rating.. Please explain that Martha. From MY perspective, it is honoring the oath I took and still follow. How about YOU Martha?
Phil "Bulldog" Bentley
Foothills
