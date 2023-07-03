We’ve all seen them - landscapers using their blowers to blow debris off of private property onto city and county streets. Maybe like me you had bad timing, just went through the car wash and then suddenly there is the human dust devil, blowing dust and debris out onto the roadway. If your windows are down, the debris ends up inside of your car, yourself and your lungs. I have an electric leaf blower; I blow the debris up onto my driveway and then sweep it up from there. Air quality is important, gas-powered blowers emit in an hour about as much tailpipe emissions as a new car driving 350 miles! Using a gas blower puts both exhaust fumes and particulate matter into the air placing people with health issues at greater risk. While one doesn’t need a permit to use a blower, we all still fall under the rules associated with Pima County’s Title 17 lets take reasonable precautions to protect our air and health.