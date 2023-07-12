As a Tucson Native, neighborhood activist for over 30 years and Ward lll resident since 1968 I would like to ask you to consider giving your support to Miguel Ortega for Ward l councilperson.

I had the pleasure of working with Miguel when he was a Ward lll council aide. Miguel helped our neighborhood navigate issues with his calm, caring manner. He was always responsive to our questions, willing to help find the answers in a timely manner.

You can learn more about the issues Miguel is concerned about in the June 25th Newletter of Tucson Crime Free Coalition. It is an article from the Arizona Republic featuring interviews of our primary candidates.

It is a very informative article about most of the candidates in the Tucson primary. Unfortunately Mayor Romero and Councilperson Santa Cruz did not respond to the questions.

Please take time to read all of the candidates statements. They are telling and we must be an informed electorate for the health of our city.

Jane Evans

North side