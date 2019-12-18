Letter: Learning to be Kind
Letter: Learning to be Kind

Dear Editor,

Arizona needs to know this. We live in the greatest country on earth, our Beloved United States of America right? So why does racism still exists in our country? I have just witnessed 2 little girls making fun of a special needs person in a food place here in Tucson. I have also seen discrimination of Americans from other states who have just moved into Tucson or anywhere else in Arizona in order to live a better way of life. I think its time that all of us set the example and show kindness to everyone especially to those who are Special Needs, Elderly, Veteran. It doesn't matter what state we have lived in before, We are all Americans. Lets respect each other and Learn to Be Kind. Parents you have the power to change the world by setting the example of Being Kind to your children. Arizona, its time to do the right thing so lets do it. Mrs DoGood

Silence DoGood

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

