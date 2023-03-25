As approved, SB 1694 prohibits programs that “describe or expose systems, relations of power, privilege or subordination on the basis of race, sex, color, gender, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Nor could they describe methods to dismantle or oppose those systems.”

It appears we will no longer need to teach those pesky Constitutional Amendments (13-15) that dismantled the system of enslaving and subordinating African Americans, or the 19th Amendment, which helped dismantle the oppression of women by granting them the right to vote.

Sadly, Sen. Jake Hoffman seems to have overlooked the sweeping consequences of his proposed legislation. Here's hoping the Arizona House of Representatives defeats it.

Laura Penny

Foothills