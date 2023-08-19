Abundant sunshine! Oct/Nov/March/April awesome, June-Aug flee. Catalinas, Tucson Mtns, The Loop! Overpriced, undersized housing on tiny lots lacking storage and basic utilitarian areas and items (adequate size garage, work bench, extra storage, utility sink). My 30% rent increase! Homeless everywhere. Rivers and washes as trash dumps. Speeding drivers, traffic, pedestrian and cyclist deaths. Terrible road surfaces. Overextended county government and services. Unincorporated areas ruled by HOA's which should be municipalities with their own police/fire, services and tax base. State Voting referendums but they get challenged/nullified if conservatives don't like the result (i.e. Prop 208, 211?). Crazy politicians (i.e. Wadsak, Rogers, Hoffman) proposing ridiculous legislation. Cochise County... enough said. Hysterical border fear and blaming of immigrants. Myopic, greedy growth policies despite water woes. After 4 years here, not finding an adequate home at an affordable price and insane politics, returning to the mid-Atlantic with this response if asked about AZ.