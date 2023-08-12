I do not like laws that dictate how we live our lives, but I do like LED lighting. See AZStar 8/8. If you replace an incandescent bulb with an LED that provides the same light, it takes only about five to ten days to pay for it. I assumed $3 for the LED, $0.15 per kWhr for the electricity and that the LED is 90% more efficient. As added benefits, LEDs are very small units that can be formed as strings, lanterns, multicolored and even as fireflies in Mason jars. A bicolor blue-in-the morning, reddish-in=the evening unit protects your sleep-inducing melanin. They last for years. They are especially efficient in traffic lights but will also relieve you of replacing the lights in a chandelier using a ladder. They are great for driveway lights with a small battery and solar cell.