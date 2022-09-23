Letter: Lee Enterprises and misguided changes

I thought Lee Enterprises valued the print edition of the Arizona Daily Star, but it’s clear they’re going to sacrifice it to maximize profits. Their plan to only publish a digital edition is misguided.

Bookstore sales are increasing for paper and e-books. Paper books are still the most popular format and publishers have learned that it’s not an either-or decision for readers.

I’ve been reading the Arizona Daily Star for twenty years. Sometimes I clip local news articles for future reference because they disappear online within a few days. On Fridays I pull the TV schedule for professional and college sports and circle must-see games for weekend viewing – Go Cats!

There are ways to maximize profits without obliterating the product. I hope that Lee Enterprises protects the integrity of the Arizona Daily Star, and continues publishing the print edition without making changes that upset their customers.

Karen O’Hara

Midtown

