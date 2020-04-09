Letter: Lee Enterprises Reducing Salaries

Today the Daily Star announced today that they would be instituting furloughs for some employees, and pay cuts for those remaining in their jobs.
Isn’t this announcement depressingly familiar for those accustomed to the profit before people machine that is currently crushing the economy in this coronavirus crisis?
Lee Enterprises bought control of some 50 newspapers from Berkshire Hathaway in January 2020 for $140M dollars. Difficult to understand how there’s insufficient monies available there to not be able to furlough the employees with base pay, and retain full salaries for those kept on staff. Aren’t they working for the company’s profit?
Eric Phelps
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
