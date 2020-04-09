Letter: Lee Enterprises Reducing Salaries
View Comments

Letter: Lee Enterprises Reducing Salaries

Today the Daily Star announced today that they would be instituting furloughs for some employees, and pay cuts for those remaining in their jobs.

Isn’t this announcement depressingly familiar for those accustomed to the profit before people machine that is currently crushing the economy in this coronavirus crisis?

Lee Enterprises bought control of some 50 newspapers from Berkshire Hathaway in January 2020 for $140M dollars. Difficult to understand how there’s insufficient monies available there to not be able to furlough the employees with base pay, and retain full salaries for those kept on staff. Aren’t they working for the company’s profit?

Eric Phelps

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoarders

In response to Governor Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores; Instead of stocking shelves, why not post …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News