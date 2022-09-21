Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles responding to a directive by owner, Lee Enterprises, a large investment firm.

Among the dailies reflecting these changes in addition to the Tucson Daily Star are the St.Louis Post Dispatch, Waco Herald Tribune, Buffalo News, Omaha World Herald, Richmond Times Dispatch etc.

A full explanation is available by googling Leen Enterprises Cancels Comic Strips or visiting the Post Dispatch site, Bizarro site, Daily Cartoonist, and many other affected Lee owned dailies.

The rationale given by the company reveals a need to make all of its holdings reflect a UNIFORM product.

A similar strategy has been underway on News Corp (Murdoch) dailies in Australia discontinued all comics.

Translation: they're all headed for the internet sooner than later.

BAIRD THOMPSON

Foothills