Letter: Left or Right, Get Vaccinated!
Letter: Left or Right, Get Vaccinated!

Thanks to the astounding success of the m-RNA technology by Pfizer and Moderna and their ability to deliver 14M doses of vaccine into the arms of Americans one year to the day after receiving the genetic code of COVID, we are close to putting the virus in the rear view mirror.

In the very near term, perhaps days, the supply of vaccine will exceed demand with the infrastructure in place to get to the finish line.

The discussion is now about who will refuse the shot, and not surprisingly in our highly politically polarized society, have two camps; “anti-vaxers” assumed to be white, and those with “vaccine hesitancy”, apparently black.

This is my wakeup call for anyone with either justification: Covid doesn’t care about the melanin content of your skin, so roll up your sleeve.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

