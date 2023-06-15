I would like to suggest a simple but effective solution to the city and county left turn arrows as some have signs stating "leading left turn " my proposal is to make all left turn arrows prior to the light and after the light .this would help significantly to the snowbirds and stop the confusion mainly because some people are not paying attention and would probably save fuel consumption ..making all left turn arrows would be universal to all drivers .no confusion and stop people from honking as to try and make the light before it changes ..