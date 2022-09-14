 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Legacy of Helen Schaefer

  • Comments

Re: the Sept. 4 article "Helen Schaefer remembered fondly."

I was saddened to read that Helen Schaefer had passed away. The star highlighted her work in the community, but, I think you missed something she did in the 1970s and 1980s. At that time Helen was the president of the board of Tucson Hospice. This community board established the first free-standing hospice in the United States. Helen through her kind, persistent and intelligent direction raised funds to keep hospice a viable program until reimbursements through Medicare and other third-party payors were established. She also helped transition the program to St. Mary's Hospital, thereby incorporating hospice into the Tucson health care system. Her work helped thousands of Tucson patients and families receive end-stage palliative care.

Helen was indeed a gift to the Tucson Community, and I was honored to have worked with her during this time. My condolences to her family.

People are also reading…

Daniel McDonnell Ph.D

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: recycling plastics

Thank you to Steve Kozachik for piloting the special plastics recycling! It is frightening how much plastic we use on a daily basis and reward…

Letter: Remember His Words

As the rumpista traitors go through another endless cycle of fabrications several things come to mind. When someone is video taped they create…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News