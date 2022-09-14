Letter: Legacy of Helen Schaefer

I was saddened to read that Helen Schaefer had passed away. The star highlighted her work in the community, but, I think you missed something she did in the 1970s and 1980s. At that time Helen was the president of the board of Tucson Hospice. This community board established the first free-standing hospice in the United States. Helen through her kind, persistent and intelligent direction raised funds to keep hospice a viable program until reimbursements through Medicare and other third-party payors were established. She also helped transition the program to St. Mary's Hospital, thereby incorporating hospice into the Tucson health care system. Her work helped thousands of Tucson patients and families receive end-stage palliative care.