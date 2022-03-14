Letter: Legal murder

Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, wants to be your Secretary if State, and she wants to legalize murder. No trial, no jury, just death.
SB1650 would allow business owners, or their employees, to kill someone damaging or defacing property, without calling the cops, if they suspect, ( no verification needed,) that the person might have a weapon or, “dangerous instrument.” The spray can in the hands of a tagger teen could count. A dumpster diver with a penknife in his pocket would qualify. She calls these, “ violent crimes.” They aren’t. She cites the false flag -dog whistle of “defunding police,” which hasn’t happened in Arizona.
Most businesses have insurance, but she equates property with human life. Life is cheap to Ugenti-Rita. Surely Scottsdale and Arizona can do better.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.