Letter: Legalize and Control

Dear Editor, Regarding "On migration Mexico takes the easy way out", I say legalize drugs and control guns. The USA bears much of the blame for the rampant drug trade and cartel or gang violence in Mexico (or Central America) that forces its residents to seek safety in our country. We in the US are the greatest consumers of Mexican drugs and the greatest producers of Mexican guns. If we legalized the drugs we habitually and inevitably consume that Mexico sells to us and controlled the production, possession and sale of our guns to Mexico the level of violence would decrease and therefore less Mexican (and Central American) immigrants would crash our border.
Carlos Encinas
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.