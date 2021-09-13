Letter: Legalized sports betting

Arizona has recently legalized sports betting, allowing people to gamble anywhere and use their credit cards to go into debt. Enticed by glitzy commercials, some will bet money they do not have and carry that debt with credit card interest rates of 24 per cent and more. This is a recipe for individual and family economic disasters.
It is shameful that wealthy actors appear in commercials to endorse sports betting. It is equally shameful that the supposedly, moral Republican legislative majority voted to legalize this form of gambling to modestly increase state revenues. The politicians would not legally permit heroin or oxycodone use, but they have legalized another deadly form of addiction to make money. Now, Arizonans can go broke by wagering in the comfort of their own homes.
James Williams
Oro Valley
