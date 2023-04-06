Arizona's public school system is ranked as one of the worst across the fifty states. There is a shortage of teachers in the state of Arizona. The pandemic interfered with student learning and left many students needing addition support. However, our legislators are more concerned about banning books, teachers using “correct” pronouns, and saying the Pledge of Allegiance every day. If our legislators truly cared about children they would look for ways to improve education, including increasing funding, instead of these political gestures to enhance political gains!