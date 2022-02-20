 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Legislation banning defunding police
View Comments

Letter: Legislation banning defunding police

  • Comments

I write in strong opposition to HB2624 and any corresponding Senate bill. The experiments in defunding the police to which Rep. Walter Blackman refers don't reflect the core idea of "defunding." The idea isn't just to reduce the number of sworn officers, but to add a range of social workers to public safety rosters, so that police aren't called upon to go beyond their training to address community problems. HB2624 not only ignores this, but also disenfranchises (and disregards the budget sovereignty of) cities and towns that prefer to take a less militant approach to their community's welfare.

Ashleen O'Gaea

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Public Education

Given the decades long attack on public education by Arizona Republicans and their seeming preference for private and parochial schools, I wou…

Local-issues

Letter: Police reform

The FBI reports that murder rates in the U.S. increased by 30% in 2020. In Tucson, this past year, murder rates were significantly higher than…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News