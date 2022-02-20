Letter: Legislation banning defunding police

I write in strong opposition to HB2624 and any corresponding Senate bill. The experiments in defunding the police to which Rep. Walter Blackman refers don't reflect the core idea of "defunding." The idea isn't just to reduce the number of sworn officers, but to add a range of social workers to public safety rosters, so that police aren't called upon to go beyond their training to address community problems. HB2624 not only ignores this, but also disenfranchises (and disregards the budget sovereignty of) cities and towns that prefer to take a less militant approach to their community's welfare.
Ashleen O'Gaea
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.