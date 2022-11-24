Letter: Legislative District 17

The current AZ 17 legislative district was gerrymandered last year to make it easier for Republicans to win. And it looks like the Pro Trump MAGA GOP Freedom Team of Cory McGarr, Rachel Jones and Justine Wadsach will win. But only by 2,000 of 120,000 votes cast. Fifty-eight thousand people did not support their ideas. That is not an overwhelming mandate of support. No matter for whom they voted, most of the people in AZ LD 17 want many of the same things: more teachers, better teachers, having a say in how the schools are run, control over their own bodies and health, less gun violence, reliable water supply and lower living costs for disadvantaged and working families. These new legislators will have an opportunity to listen to and work people with whom they disagree and find some common ground to come up with workable solutions that help all of us.